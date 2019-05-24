ODOT lists current, future road projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced road projects in Van Wert County for the coming week. They include the following:

Ohio 81, between Mendon Road and Thomas Road, west of the village of Elgin, was closed May 6 for approximately 45 days for the replacement of twin culvert structures. The project also includes additional drainage work on each side of the roadway. Traffic is detoured onto U.S. 127, Ohio 709, and Ohio 116, back to Ohio 81. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation of Celina. (see map)

Jefferson Street over Town Creek, between Main and Crawford streets within the city of Van Wert, will close in mid-June for approximately three weeks for a bridge replacement. A specific closure date will be forthcoming. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Crawford Street, Shannon Street, and Main Street, back to Jefferson Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Central Avenue, Washington Street, and Crawford Street, back to Jefferson Street.

The project is being administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation on behalf of the city of Van Wert. Work is being performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.