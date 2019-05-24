Knights, Lancers advance to State

Van Wert independent sports

TROY — Three Division III relay teams from Van Wert County will compete at next week’s State Track and Field Tournament at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State.

Crestview’s 4×100 meter relay team of Darrin Nihiser, Jordan Perrott, Caylib Pruett and Wade Sheets qualified for State by placing third in Friday’s finals with a personal best time of 44.75 seconds.

Also on Friday, Lincolnview’s 4×200 meter relay team of Logan Williams, Dylan Schimmoelller, Camden Miller and Brad Korte will run in Columbus after finishing fourth in a school record 1:31.88 seconds.

Korte also advanced to State in the long jump and the 200 meter dash, and the Lancer 4×800 team (Alek Bowersock, Joe Sadowski, Karter Tow and Jacob Keysor will compete in Columbus as well.