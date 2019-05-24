Crestview falls to Antwerp

Crestview’s Bailey Gregory slides into second base during Friday’s Division IV regional championship game against Antwerp. The Lady Archers took advantage of 17 strikeouts thrown by Carlie Hanes and four Crestview errors to win 3-0. Gregory had two of Crestview’s four hits in the game. The Lady Knights saw their season end at 22-5, while Antwerp advanced to Friday’s state semifinals in Akron. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent