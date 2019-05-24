Convenant Choir to sing at 1st UM Church

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church of Van Wert will present the Covenant Chamber Choir in concert on Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The Covenant Chamber Choir is an a cappella ensemble of 20 singers who hail from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, and Canada. They all share their roots in the Apostolic Christian denomination. The choir was founded in 2005 when a group of friends decided to get together to sing a cappella music, drawing on the rich heritage still practiced in the Apostolic Church today. The choir performs a wide range of Christian choral music, including hymns, anthems, and spirituals from the Renaissance era to modern day. Many are original compositions and arrangements by some of its members.

Convenant Chamber Choir

The mission of the Covenant Chamber Choir is to create excellent choral music as an offering to the Creator and a ministry to others.

Pastor Chris Farmer and Director of First Impressions and Worship Arts Paul Hoverman invite area residents to enjoy and be inspired by the beautiful music of the Covenant Chamber Choir. First United Methodist Church is located at 113 W. Central Avenue in Van Wert. Those attending may enter the church from either the Central Avenue or Jefferson Street entrances.

The Covenant Chamber Choir will also be sharing its music at the 10:45 a.m. worship service at First United Methodist Church on June 2. All are welcome to attend.