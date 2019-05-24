Community Days sets festival activities

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy Community Days will be celebrated Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13, at Edgewood Park, with many events in the planning for the weekend festival for all ages.

Starting on Friday, a Tug-A-Truck event will be held at the park track. Saturday’s events include Convoy Fire & EMS’s Pancake Breakfast, baseball tournaments, a fire equipment demonstration, LifeFlight helicopter appearance, and Smoke House demonstration. The kids area will include inflatables, a Kiddy Tractor Pull, Mark’s Ark animal show, with the Convoy Community Days Parade, dinner with ice cream social, truck drag races at the track, and Convoy Lions Club Bingo, all at the park.

For those who want to participate or who have an idea for a new event, the next meeting of the Convoy Community Days Committee will be Thursday, June 6, at the Convoy Municipal Building.

For more information, contact Brent Jones, committee chairman, at 419.605.8908.