Twig II has May meeting at VW Health

VW independent/submitted information

Twig II’s guest speakers for the May 13 meeting held at Van Wert Health, Tafi Stober, executive director, and Kylie Owens, marketing director, of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC), were introduced by Sharon Witten.

A brochure was handed out and a video was shown with the dates and shows of the Enrich Community Concert Series. The NPAC tries to keep in mind of what people would like and keep the price affordable. Both Stober and Owens thanked the Van Wert County Foundation for all its help, also noting that the NPAC’s staff of six couldn’t manage without the many volunteers and sponsors. June 5 is the unveiling of the 2020-2021 season.

A slide presentation of the Annex project was also shown. The Annex will mean more space for different projects to help with shows. The Annex is to be completed in September 2020.

Nancy Wolverton greeted 32 members and four guests, with the invocation given by Joy McCleery. Van Wert Health served the lunch.

Chairman Kathy Keysor opened the meeting with roll call being answered with members’ “Summer Adventure”. Judy Fox introduced Jan Keipper, Twig II’s newest member, and Joy McCleery introduced her daughter, Kelly Ginter. Committee reports were given by the respective chairmen.

Beverlee Profit was thanked for the sign that was put in the Thrift Shop for our customers to see that Twigs are donating to help purchase medical equipment for Van Wert Health.

Twig II’s next meeting will be its picnic on June 12 at Franklin Park. Keysor said to plan on a fun time.

Those attending the May meeting included Barbara Adams, Sandy Amundson, Sharon Bolenbaugh, Jane Broman, Diana Crow, Cheryl Dray, Judy Fox, Del Free, Diane Haller, Connie Hart, Linda Heath, Ella Jackson, Judy Jackson, Arlene Keysor, Kathy Keysor, Shirley Lichty, Judy Linton, Joy McCleery, Beverly Mercer, Janet Merkle, Corrine Mowry, Joyce Oechsle, Mary Ann Padden, Sue Price, Beverlee Profit, Sandy Ropp, Katy Sill, Rosie Smith, Shirley Soldner, Barbara Sunderland, Sharon Witten, and Nancy Wolverton.