Paul Eugene Pancake

Paul Eugene Pancake, 92, died at 6:38 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

He was born May 22, 1927, in Van Wert County, the son of Russell and Goldie (Jewel) Pancake, who both preceded him in death. On March 21, 1954, he married Carol Jane (Stout) Pancake, who died July 19, 2008.

Paul Eugene Pancake

Paul was a retired farmer. He also was a former Harrison Township trustee, drove us for Crestview Local Schools, and was a 1945 graduate of Convoy High School

Paul was a member of Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Gideons International.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Dennis J. and Rogena Pancake of Convoy; a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Ron Allison of Convoy; six grandchildren, Brian (Kelly) Pancake, Wesley (Amber) Pancake, Laura (Ryan) Collins, Brad (Katie) Allison, Kayla Allison (Mike Reed), and Eden Allison; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two infant children, Ellen Sue Pancake and Dale Edward Pancake; a brother, Al Pancake; and his sister, Vivian Esther Davis.

Funeral services are scheduled at 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church (6304 Mentzer Church Road), officiated by the Rev. Wayne Kargas. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and one hour ahead of the service Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church or Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.