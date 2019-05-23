Owens new VWAPAF marketing director

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (VWAPAF), announces a valued addition to its team of professionals. Kylie Owens was recently named the VWAPAF marketing director. She replaces Tafi Stober, who was named the new executive director to replace retiring director Paul Hoverman.

“We sought a candidate who embodies and projects the energy that the performing arts lend to society and regional culture,” Stober said. “Kylie is not only a reflection of the heritage of our region, but also represents the face of our future leaders and entertainment seekers.”



Owens joins the VWAPAF staff at a time when strategic growth in programming, development, and community outreach is top of mind. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center venue is poised for dynamic growth with the current Annex Project that will support future vision.

“Van Wert has grown to have a special place in my heart,” Owens said. “My husband and I both grew up close to the area and we will continue to live here for the rest of our days.

“The people are the reason it is easy to stay in Van Wert,” she added. “It is a community full of big hearts and big dreams with a bright future.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve had this huge imagination,” Owens went on to say. “I would always pretend my life was one giant movie or play. I was drawn to the arts, even though my background is mostly athletics and agriculture (which is an art in itself). When I saw the career opening, I knew this was my opportunity to live out a childhood dream by finding purpose promoting the performing arts to my home region.”



The VWAPAF mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain residents of, and visitors to, Van Wert County, and to provide an economic catalyst by increasing cultural tourism, creating new jobs, and generating business for the region. People and their prosperity are at the heart of the mission and this aligns with the new marketing director.

“I have always had a passion for people and was blessed with the gift of connecting with others no matter where they are from or what they do,” Owens stated. “I truly believe this trait will help me now and in the future of my career with the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation.

“I was once told by a teacher that when I walked into a room, I immediately captured everyone’s attention,” she added. “For a girl who shies away from compliments, I just didn’t know what to do with that said attention. Now I know: promote the arts to a deserving region! I am honored to be a part of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation team of professionals.”

Stober said Owens will be the face of the Niswonger brand as the new season is unveiled June 5.

“We are working for our patrons and those who have yet to attend a musical event in Van Wert County,” the new executive director noted. “Our mission is not served if we are not connecting with our audience in a relevant way. Kylie understands that and looks forward to getting to know our audience and potential audience better so that we may serve them more effectively through a stage in Van Wert County.”