VWHS announces 2019 Graduate of Distinction honorees

Van Wert High School’s 2019 Graduates of Distinction include (top row, from the left) Nathan Bidlack, Lawson Blackmore, Noah Carter, Adrianna Grothause, Allison Hauter, Noelle Heffner, Michaella Johnson; (bottom row) Zachary Lape, Jalen McCracken, Reagan Priest, Emma Rutkowski, Jaclyn Sroufe, Alisha Terhark, and Cassie Welker.

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has named the school’s 2019 Graduates of Distinction. Those named must be in the top 10 percent of their graduating class, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.85 or higher, have successfully completed a minimum of three Advanced Placement courses (seven are offered), and have no reported incidents of cheating or plagiarism.

The 14 students named as graduates of distinction for the 2018-19 school year include the following:

Nathan Bidlack, son of Mark Bidlack and Kris Reed. Bidlack will be attending Purdue University at Fort Wayne majoring in construction engineering technology.

Lawson Blackmore, son of Greg and Shari Blackmore. He will be majoring in premedical studies, with a co-major in biology, at Miami (Ohio) University.

Noah Carter, son of William and Traci Carter. He is planning to enlist in the Air National Guard after graduation.

Adrianna Grothause, daughter of Maria Grothause and the late Duane Grothause. She plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in biology.

Allison Hauter, daughter of Terrence and Kirsten Hauter. She will major in meteorology and climatology at Ball State University.

Noelle Heffner, daughter of Scott and Kimberly Heffner. She will be attending The Ohio State University and major in nursing.

Michaella Johnson, daughter of Demond and Lisa Johnson. She will major in musical theatre at the University of Mobile (Alabama).

Zachary Lape, son of Jeffrey Lape. He will attend the University of Toledo and major in nuclear pharmacy.

Jalen McCracken, son of Eric and Melody McCracken. He will major in math education at the University of St. Francis.

Reagan Priest, daughter of Bob Priest and Kara Kreger. She will attend the University of Toledo and major in occupational therapy and special education.

Emma Rutkowski, daughter of Michael and Karissa Rutkowski. She plans to attend Wellesley College and major in biochemistry.

Jaclyn Sroufe, daughter of Rod and Tonya Sroufe. She will major in secondary language arts education at Bowling Green State University.

Alisha Terhark, daughter of Jeff and Robin Terhark. She will attend Ball State University and major in music media production.

Cassie Welker, daughter of Jeff Welker and Roberta Welker. She will major in music education at Purdue University at Fort Wayne.

The Class of 2019 graduates of distinction will receive special recognition during Sunday afternoon’s commencement exercises held in the VWHS gymnasium.