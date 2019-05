Numbers: Lady Knights, Lancers, Cougars

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview’s softball team and Lincolnview’s baseball team are scheduled to continue their postseason today, while Van Wert will play tomorrow. Below are brief comparisons of the teams and their opponents.

Softball

Division IV regional semifinals: Gibsonburg vs. Crestview

Where, when: Marathon Diamonds, 3430 N. Main Street, Findlay, 2 p.m. Wednesday

Gibsonburg (home team)

Record: 20-7, 12-2 Sandusky Bay Conference, River Division

Head coach: Marty Brown

Team leaders

Batting average: Ashley Mendoza .533; Coral Kocsis .507; Jasmine McNett .478; Camren Krotzer .440; Marissa Bruns .436

RBIs: Keely Snyder, 37; Mendoza, Kocsis, McNett, 33; Mariana Alejandro 26; Runs scored: McNett 42; Snyder 32; Alejandro 31; Mendoza 29

Doubles: McNett, 17; Snyder, 15; Triples: Alejandro 4; Mendoza 3; Home runs: Kocsis 8; Snyder 4

Pitching: McNett 18-7, 122 strikeouts, 60 walks, 2.00 ERA

Crestview (away team)

Record: 21-4 (7-1 Northwest Conference)

Head coach: Carl Etzler

Team leaders

Batting average: Kali Small .538; Lexi Gregory .535; Codi Miller .465; Bailey Gregory .442; Hannah Binnion .379

RBIs: Miller, 41; Lexi Gregory, 37; Bailey Gregory 15; Home runs: Lexi Gregory, 7; Breena Grace, 3

Pitching: Small 15-4, 112 strikeouts, 35 walks, 3.39 ERA; Aleigh Chesbro 6-0, 43 strikeouts, 12 walks, 1.44 ERA

Baseball

Division IV district semifinals: Lincolnview vs. Minster

Where, when: Veterans Field, 598 W. Vine Street, Coldwater, 5 p.m. today

Lincolnview (home team)

Record: 21-3 (7-1 Northwest Conference)

Head coach: Eric Fishpaw

Team leaders

Batting average: Jaden Youtsey .544; Gavin Carter .405; Ethan Kemler .388; Creed Jessee .384; Landon Price .383; Brayden Evans .358

RBIs: Youtsey 27; Kemler 22; Carter, Jessee 18; Evans 16; Landon Price 15

Doubles: Youtsey, Collin Overholt, 8; Evans 7; Carter 6; Triples: Overholt, 3; Carter, 2; Home runs: Youtsey, 4

Pitching: Gavin Carter 6-2, 68 strikeouts, 20 walks, 2.19 ERA; Jaden Youtsey 4-0, 36 strikeouts, 8 walks, 0.00 ERA; Collin Overholt 4-0, 44 strikeouts, 5 walks, 1.62 ERA; Landon Price 4-0, 48 strikeouts, 10 walks, .83 ERA.

Minster (away team)

Record: 18-7 (4-5 Midwest Athletic Conference)

Head coach: Mike Wiss

Did not provide information

Division II district semifinals: Van Wert vs. Lexington

Where and when: Tiffin University, Heminger Field, 2375 W. County Road 26, Tiffin, 4 p.m. Thursday

Van Wert (home team)

Record 23-2 (8-1 Western Buckeye League, co-champions with Defiance)

Head coach: Charlie Witten

Team leaders

Batting average: Jaxson Amweg .418; Keaton Brown .407; Jalen McCracken .403; Parker Conrad .381; Nathan Temple .371

RBIs: Hayden Maples, 26; Conrad, Temple, 22; Lawson Blackmore, 20; Jake Lautzenheiser, Amweg, 13; Runs scored: Amweg, 31; Maples, Lautzenheiser, 26; Brown, Temple, 19; Blackmore, 17

Doubles: Amweg, 8; Conrad, Temple, 5; Triples: Amweg, Brown, Blackmore, 2; Home runs: Blackmore, Conrad, 1

Pitching: Owen Treece 7-0, 45 strikeouts, 11 walks .709 ERA; Hayden Maples 6-0, 39 strikeouts, 10 walks, .946 ERA; Lawson Blackmore 4-1, 57 strikeouts, 18 walks, 1.87 ERA; Parker Conrad, 14 strikeouts, 10 walks 1.21 ERA

Lexington (away team)

Record: 16-7 (10-2 Ohio Cardinal Conference, co-champions with West Holmes)

Head coach: Kevin Morrow

Team leaders

Batting average: Ben Vore .443; Josh Aiello .412; Kevan Grimm.382; Dylan Christman .333; Austin Basham .329

RBIs: Vore 27; Aiello 23; Cole Pauley 19; Runs scored: Aiello 29; Vore 27; Basham 26; Christman 19

Doubles: Aiello 8; Christman, Vore, Basham, 5; Triples: Aiello, Vore, 3; Home runs: Christman, Vore, 2

Pitching: Ben Vore 6-0, 55 strikeouts, 17 walks, 1.01 ERA; Jake Depperschmidt 4-1, 47 strikeouts, 13 walks, 2.29 ERA; Jack Kleinknecht 4-1, 28 strikeouts, 8 walks, 1.29 ERA