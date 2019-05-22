Crestview rallies past Gibsonburg 4-3

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

FINDLAY — Behind Codi Miller’s seventh inning two out, two-RBI double, Crestview rallied to defeat Gibsonburg 4-3 in the Division IV regional semifinals at Marathon Fields in Findlay.

The win puts the Lady Knights in Friday’s regional championship game against Antwerp. The Lady Archers upset No. 2 New Riegel 3-2.

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory scores the go ahead run against Gibsonburg in the Division IV regional semifinals. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“Earlier in the season if we got down early, it would have been tough for us to come back, but when we came into the dugout for the seventh inning, everybody believed we could do it,” Crestview head coach Carl Etzler said.

After Avery McCoy opened the seventh with a fly ball out, Breena Grace reached first on an error, then advanced to third on a single by Bailey Gregory. Grace pulled Crestview to within a run by scoring on a fielder’s choice by Kali Small, then Lexi Gregory singled, putting Small at second and setting the stage for Miller’s heroics.

Miller’s shot to center field plated Small and Gregory to complete the rally.

“I had already made the decision once the ball left Codi’s bat that Lexi was going to score or get thrown out,” Etzler said.

Gibsonburg wasn’t done. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Jasmine McNett singled, then Crestview intentionally walked Coral Kocsis.

“This girl (Kocsis) had already set the Gibsonburg school record for career home runs as a junior and the last thing I was going to let her do was beat us 5-4,” Etzler said of the intentional walk.

Small was able to induce a fielder’s choice, preserving the victory.

“She (Small) just did a wonderful job and then it took a big defensive play by Haley Spieth to end the game,” Etzler said. “The kids did everything they had to do to win it and we’re just very fortunate and blessed to be able to come back and play on Saturday.

After a scoreless first inning, Crestview took a 1-0 lead in the second when Avery McCoy doubled and drove in Hannah Binnion.

Gibsonburg got on the board in the third when Kocsis doubled and scored Ashley Mendoza and Keely Snyder. The Golden Bears added a run in the bottom of the fifth, when Mendoza scored from second on a hit by Camren Krotzer.

In addition to two hits, Small pitched allowed just five Gibsonburg hits, striking out seven and walking four.

Crestview and Antwerp will play at 12 p.m. Saturday at Marathon Fields, with the winner advancing to the Division IV state semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Akron Firestone Stadium.