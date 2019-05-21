Lincolnview Board hears proposed hog farm TIF request

Members of the Lincolnview JuniorHigh and High School choirs earned a top rating at the State OMEA competition. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

A new massive hog farm is being planned in York Township, and officials are seeking a 30-year, 90-percent Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement for the proposed project: Profit Family Pork LLC.

Typically, a TIF agreement calls for tax revenues paid in connection with a project to be placed in a special fund earmarked for infrastructure needs, including roads. The agreement, which does not abate property taxes, but earmarks them for infrastructure needs, must be approved by affected local governing agencies and any affected schools.

York Township Trustee Nick Williams shared information about the proposal with the Lincolnview Local Board of Education Monday night, and he explained the facility would be located on Wren-Landeck Road between Mendon and Crow roads.

“This facility is what they call a quad barn and it’s a lot different than the ones you see now,” Williams said. “It will be 4,800 hogs and it’s long and narrow, instead of short and wide.”

“There will be no construction likely until October.”

There will be a 30-day public comment period scheduled at a later date and board members are expected to consider the request during the summer, after the necessary paperwork is filed.

In other business, the board heard a brief presentation from FFA students Victoria Snyder and Ethan Kemler. The two recently earned State FFA degrees, and they explained what they had to do to receive the prestigious award. Chance Mosier also received the award.

The board heard from several members of the Lincolnview Junior High and High School choirs and director Stacie Korte. Both groups received a top rating at the recent State OMEA competition.

York Township Trustee Nick Williams discusses a TIF agreement with the Lincolnview Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

During his report to the board, Treasurer Troy Bowersock said work continues on a new two-year state budget, which includes funds for schools. However, it doesn’t appear Lincolnview will see much in the way of increased revenue if lawmakers go with Governor Mike DeWine’s proposal.

“No new funding for us; maybe some expanded funding for some support services,” Bowersock stated.

The new budget must be approved by June 30.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer told the board that 61 incoming kindergartners are registered for the next school year, and High School Principal Brad Mendenhall noted that exams for underclassmen are scheduled for May 28 and 29, with an optional early release.

“You should be seeing a form if you have a high school student,” Mendenhall said. “You can sign that and they will be permitted to leave at 1:30 on Wednesday only.”

Superintendent Jeff Snyder informed the board that two new scoreboards will be installed in the elementary gym. First Bank of Berne is sponsoring one of the new units and Snyder said he’s looking for a sponsor for the other.

Snyder also said work will begin soon on a transportation plan for the 2019-2020 school year.

The board approved a number of supplemental coaching contracts, including Eric Fishpaw as assistant athletic director; Brett Hammons, boys varsity basketball and boys golf coach; Brad Doidge, girls golf and softball coach; Matt Langdon, cross country and track coach; Marcus Meyer, assistant baseball coach; Matt Evans, boys eighth grade basketball coach; Sandra Dowdy, junior high track; Greg Bynum, junior high cross country, and Rachel Rohrs and Ashley Miller, spirit squad advisors.

Personal service contracts approved by the board included Benji Byrne, assistant boys basketball; Andrew Breese, boys junior varsity basketball; Jacob Staley, boys seventh grade basketball; Chris Boyd, junior high baseball; JaNahn Evans, varsity volleyball; Tracy Keber, assistant volleyball; Taylor Evans, freshman volleyball; Morgan Hicks, eighth grade volleyball; Ben Cowan, boys track, girls cross country; Curt Miller, girls track; Alison Hammons, junior high track; Anson Moody, boys soccer; Jacob Pollock, junior varsity soccer, and Kailey Denman junior high cheerleader advisor.

The board accepted the resignations of instrumental music teacher Nicholas Brown and junior high baseball coach Brian Renner.

Board members approved 2019-2020 student handbooks, along with the latest five year financial forecast, and the board approved an overnight trip for an FFA officer retreat June 8-10 at Hocking Hills and an FFA camp June 24-28 in Muskingum. The board also approved cross country, boys basketball, baseball, soccer and volleyball camps during the summer months.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.