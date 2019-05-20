VW gasoline prices all under state average

VW independent/submitted information

All nine Van Wert gasoline stations were below the state average, although the bulk of them were just 3 cents short of that mark.

Murphy’s USA station in the Towne Center shopping center was the lowest at $2.53 a gallon, with two stations, the Pak-A-Sak Marathon North station and the Lassus Handy Dandy station, both located in the 800 block of North Washington, were at $2.59 per gallon.

The remaining six stations, the Pak-A-Sak Marathon on South Shannon, the Brookside Marathon on West Main, The One Stop Shop Sunoco on North Washington, the Shell and Casey’s General Store stations on South Washington, and the Short Stop Sunoco on East Main, were all a dime higher at $2.69 a gallon.

Ohio gas prices rose 7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.72 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 6.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.42 per gallon today, while the most expensive is $2.93 per gallon, a difference of 51 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.80 per gallon, while the most expensive is $5.87 per gallon, a difference of $4.07 per gallon.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down six-tenths of a cent per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



“The national average price of gasoline has continued its slow retreat in a majority of states in the last week. With a trade deal with China seemingly more and more unlikely, we may continue to see weakness in oil and gasoline prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Of course, the trade tensions are not the only issue we’re monitoring for now, but we continue to believe that additional slow relief will trickle to pumps in the next week as more refiners get back into the game and boost production.

“California, the nation’s priciest state for gasoline, will likely see average prices fall back under the $4 per gallon mark for the first time in a month, joined by major areas across the state,” DeHaan noted. “I expect the bulk of states to see lower gas prices continue just in time for Memorial Day while some, inevitably, will see increases.”