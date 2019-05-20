Veteran of the Year…

This year’s Veteran of the Year award was presented to William Carter from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803. Each of the service organizations are able to nominate one veteran by December 31, 2018, who they felt was deserving of the award. The nominations were reviewed by the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission and a veteran selected from those nominated. The Veteran of the Year award is for veterans who go above and beyond to assist other veterans in their organization. VFW Post 5803 felt William Carter was deserving of the 2019 Veteran of the Year Award.