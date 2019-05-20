Site change for Van Wert vs. Lexington
Van Wert independent sports
TIFFIN — Thursday’s Division II district semifinal baseball game between Van Wert and Lexington has been moved from Heidelberg University to the University of Tiffin. Game time remains unchanged, 4 p.m.
The change of venue was necessary because Heidelberg’s baseball team qualified for the NCAA Division III baseball tournament and is hosting a super regional this weekend.
Should the Cougars win, Saturday’s district championship game will be played at Tiffin.
