Richard M. Zirkle

Richard M. “Zeke” “007” Zirkle, 72, of Celina, and formerly of Venedocia, passed away peacefully at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill Care Center in Rockford, with his family at his side following an extended illness.

He was born June 14, 1946, in Van Wert, the son of James C. and Lois Irene Ringwald Zirkle, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his two children, Billy Jo (Joseph) Brenneman of Spencerville and Steven M. (Angie) Zirkle of New Bremen; five grandchildren, Nathan Zirkle of Celina, Matthew (Mary) Zirkle of Stoughton, Wisconsin, David Zirkle of Nashville, Tennessee, Emily Brenneman of Cincinnati, and Amanda (Josh) Copeland of Dayton; one great-grandson, Luke Steven Zirkle; and two sisters, Janet Elaine Zuber of Spencerville and Beth Ann (Dick) Clement of Venedocia.

He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bob Zuber.

Dick was a 1964 graduate of Spencerville High School and was a lifelong farmer. He had been active in the Van Wert Young Farmers, FFA, and 4 H programs in Van Wert County. He had been a member of Salem Presbyterian Church and Venedocia Lions Club.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Burial will be at a later date in Wright Cemetery near Converse.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Grand Lake Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.tbayliff@woh.rr.com.