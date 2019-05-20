Random Thoughts: hardball and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Russell Fisher Field and volunteers, district baseball, Crestview softball, the NBA draft lottery, OHSAA Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass and eight man football.

Russell Fisher Field and volunteers

Van Wert baseball coach Charlie Witten had many kind words for all of the people who helped get Russell Fisher Field ready for Saturday’s sectional championship game against Wapakoneta.

The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, but there was no way that was happening. Due to powerful storms that moved through Thusday night, a sizable portion of the outfield was underwater, along with both dugouts.

But with the help of dedicated volunteers who stepped up and did all they could, the field was ready to go on Saturday. A lot of hard work and sweat went into that, and it was very much appreciated.

A tip of the cap to everyone involved in that effort.

Division II districts at Tiffin

Van Wert (23-2) will face Lexington (16-6) in Thursday’s Division II district semifinals at the University of Tiffin.

Don’t be fooled by Lexington’s record. The Minutemen belong to the Ohio Cardinal Conference, which fields several Division I teams, which means they play “up” for a good portion of the schedule.

Lexington is on a bit of a hot streak right now, with 11 consecutive wins. Of course, Van Wert has won 15 straight games, so something has to give.

Division IV districts at Coldwater

This is a tough one. Lincolnview, Minster, St. Henry and New Bremen are the four teams at the Coldwater district.

Whoever wins this district will have earned it. I like Lincolnview’s chances, simply because of a deep pitching staff and timely hitting.

Crestview Lady Knights

Maybe it’s just me, but I think Crestview is the quietest 21-4 softball team around, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

As usual, Carl Etzler and his staff have done a great job with this talented group.

A familiar tournament foe awaits the Lady Knights in Wednesday’s Division IV regionals at Findlay – Gibsonburg. Best of luck to Crestview.

NBA lottery

I heard a lot of complaining after last week’s NBA draft lottery. A number fans, especially Cleveland Cavaliers fans claimed it was rigged.

Sorry, I’m not buying it. Yes, the Cavs had a 14 percent chance of winning the top overall pick in next month’s draft. That also means they had an 86 percent chance of not getting the top pick.

Jerry Snodgrass

I had a chance to listen to OHSAA Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass during last week’s annual meeting of a media panel.

I came away very impressed. With all due respect to former commissioners Dr. Dan Ross and Claire Muscaro, Snodgrass has already injected a shot of energy into the position.

He was a good choice for the position.

Eight man football

I would have felt better if Snodgrass said OHSAA was a bit more receptive to the idea of eight man football.

OHSAA allows teams to play eight man football, but no sort of playoff or tournament is on the horizon. It sounds like officials aren’t against it, but aren’t exactly on board with it either.

It seems like many of Ohio’s smaller schools are better suited to play the modified game.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.