OHSAA regional softball pairings set

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — 2019 regional softball pairings were made official by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday.

Crestview, Antwerp and Minster are three area teams competing in the regionals, all in Division IV.

Below is a complete schedule of all games, with the home team listed first. Rankings are from the fifth Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association State Poll released on Monday, May 13.

Division I

Region 4 – Centerville Regional

Lexi Gregory and the Crestview Lady Knights will play Gibsonburg in the regional semifinals on Wednesday. Wyatt Richardson photo

Mason (16-4) vs. No. 2 Lakota East (29-1) at Centerville High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Lakota West (21-7) vs. Harrison (11-2) at Centerville High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Centerville High School, Sat., 1 p.m.

Region 3 – Columbus Regional

No. 5 Westerville Central (22-1) vs. Grove City (12-9) at Ohio State University, Wed., 2 p.m.

Gahanna Lincoln (17-9) vs. No. 1 Mount Vernon (21-0) at Ohio State University, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio State University, Sat., Noon

Region 1 – Akron Regional

Chardon (18-10) vs. Louisville (17-4) at University of Akron, Wed., 2 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (14-2) vs. Solon (15-7) at University of Akron, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at University of Akron, Sat., Noon

Region 2 – Clyde Regional

Perrysburg (16-6) vs. Brecksville-Broadview Heights (10-3) at Clyde High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Oregon Clay (16-4) vs. Elyria (16-4) at Clyde High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Clyde High School, Sat., Noon

Div. I State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 4 vs. Region 3, Fri., May 31, 10 a.m.

Region 1 vs. Region 2, Fri., May 31, 12:30 p.m.

Div. I State Championship: Sat., June 1, 4 p.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Akron Regional

Mantua Crestwood (16-8) vs. Perry (21-6) at Akron Firestone Stadium, Wed., 2 p.m.

Mogadore Field (8-1) vs. No. 5 Poland Seminary (22-0) at Firestone Stadium, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Akron Firestone Stadium, Sat., Noon

Region 7 – Pickerington Regional

Philo vs. No. 3 Plain City Jonathan Alder (24-1) at Pickerington Central, Wed., 2 p.m.

River View (20-6) vs. No. 2 Thornville Sheridan (9-0) at Pickerington Central, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central, Sat., Noon

Region 6 – Tiffin Regional

No. 1 LaGrange Keystone (26-0) vs. Bowling Green (18-7) at Tiffin University, Wed., 2 p.m.

No. 10 Bellevue vs. Napoleon at Tiffin University, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Tiffin University, Sat., Noon

Region 8 – Mason Regional

No. 9 Hebron Lakewood (20-3) vs. No. 4 Greenville (21-4) at Mason High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Monroe (12-3) vs. No. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (25-4) at Mason High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Sat., Noon

Div. II State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 5 vs. Region 7, Thurs., May 30, 3 p.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 8, Thurs., May 30, 5:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sat., June 1, 1 p.m.

Division III

Region 12 – Dayton Regional

West Liberty-Salem (11-9) vs. Brookville (19-2) at Wright State University, Wed., at 2 p.m.

West Jefferson (18-6) vs. No. 10 Benjamin Logan (17-2) at Wright State, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State University, Sat., Noon

Region 10 – Findlay Regional

No. 6 Sherwood Fairview (21-1) vs. Galion (20-4) at Findlay High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

No. 8 Eastwood (27-1) vs. No. 3 Cardington-Lincoln (21-1) at Findlay High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Findlay High School, Sat., Noon

Region 9 – Massillon Regional

No. 1 Wellington (15-11) vs. Northwestern (19-6) at Washington High School, Wed., at 2 p.m.

South Range (20-7) vs. No. 1 Warren Champion (26-2) at Washington High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Washington High School, Sat., Noon

Region 11 – Lancaster Regional

Meadowbrook vs. Sugarcreek Garaway (16-10) at Lancaster High School, Wed., 4 p.m.

Ironton (13-1) vs. No. 4 Leesburg Fairfield (23-1) at Lancaster High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lancaster High School, Sat., Noon

Div. III State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 12 vs. Region 10, Thurs., May 30, 10 a.m.

Region 9 vs. Region 11, Thurs., May 30, 12:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sat., June 1, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Region 15 – Pickerington Regional

Peebles (22-2) vs. No. 6 Portsmouth Notre Dame at Pickerington Central, Wed., 2 p.m.

Danville (17-7) vs. No. 9 Strasburg-Franklin (10-3) at Pickerington Central, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central, Sun., Noon

Region 14 – Findlay Regional

Gibsonburg vs. Convoy Crestview (21-4) at The Cube, Wed., 2 p.m.

Antwerp (15-2) vs. No. 2 New Riegel (22-3) at The Cube, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at The Cube, Sat., Noon

Region 13 – Akron Regional

Hillsdale vs. No. 10 Bristolville Bristol (19-3) at Firestone Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Monroeville (22-4) vs. McDonald at Firestone Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Firestone Stadium, Sat., 3 p.m.

Region 16 – Greenville Regional

Felicity-Franklin (19-4) vs. No. 1 Minster (21-1) at Greenville Softball Association, Wed., 2 p.m.

No. 4 Mechanicsburg (16-3) vs. National Trail (16-7) at GSA, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Greenville Softball Association, Sat., Noon

Div. IV State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 15 vs. Region 14, Fri., May 31, 3 p.m.

Region 13 vs. Region 16, Fri., May 31, 5:30 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sat., June 1, 7 p.m.