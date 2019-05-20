Lincolnview graduates 65 seniors Sunday

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Lincolnview High School held its 59th Commence Service Sunday afternoon in the high school auditorium. A total of 65 seniors received diplomas from members of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education.

Lincolnview Salutatorian Brayden Langdon receives her diploma from Board President Kirk Berryman during commencement exercises Sunday afternoon. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

Class member Lakin Brant gave the invocation to begin the ceremony, while Principal Brad Mendenhall presented welcomed family and friends of the graduates and made his opening remarks.

Speakers for the commencement included Valedictorian Adia Welch, Salutatorian Brayden Langdon, and Class President Carly Wendel, while Superintendent Jeff Snyder also tendered his remarks and Mendenhall presented the class prior to graduates receiving their diplomas.

Prior to that, the Lincolnview Choir sang “Maybe We’ll Meet Again” and the Lincolnview Band played “Electricity (Race Around the Circuit)”.

Members of the board of education, including President Kirk Berryman, Vice President Lori Snyder, and members Michelle Gorman, Eric Germann, and Mark Zielke, then presented diplomas to the class.

Following presentation of diplomas, the school Alma Mater was played and graduates tossed their mortarboards before recessing out of the gym.