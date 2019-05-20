Lifetree Cafe discusses illegal immigration

VW independent/submitted information

Possible responses to illegal immigration will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Wednesday, May 22, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program, titled “An Immigrant in the Sanctuary: When Faith and Politics Collide,” features a filmed interview with Rev. Mike Morran, whose church offered sanctuary to Arturo Hernandez Garcia, an undocumented immigrant. Garcia moved into the church basement knowing he faced immediate deportation should he leave the church building.

Garcia also appears on camera.

“Arturo has worked in the U.S. for over 15 years, and his wife and two daughters are here,” Morran said of Garcia. “There are a lot of good reasons this man should be able to stay with his family.”

At this Lifetree episode, participants will have the opportunity to share their views concerning illegal immigration, immigration reform, and responding to undocumented immigrants.

Admission to the60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Lifetree Café has made the decision to take the summer off. In the months of June, July, and August, Wednesday evenings will be spent enjoying some time away. We appreciate every one of those who visited, and their insights, and hope to see them when the program resumes in the fall.

