Duo chosen for All Star Series

Two standout baseball players from Van Wert County have been chosen to play in the prestigious Senior All Star Series presented by Augusta Sportswear June 13 and 14 at Bill Davis Stadium in Columbus. Jaden Youtsey of Lincolnview and Lawson Blackmore of Van Wert are among the 80 best seniors in Ohio who will play three games at the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes. In addition, Lincolnview’s Eric Fishpaw will serve as one of the coaches. File photos