Cougars No. 8, Lancers No. 2 in final poll

Van Wert independent sports

Despite no losses last week, Van Wert fell from No. 3 to No. 8 Division II, while Lincolnview finished No. 2 in Division IV in the final statewide baseball poll released Monday by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

After losing back to back games to Lincolnview and Van Wert, Coldwater finished No. 2 in Division II.

2019 poll champions are: Division 1 – Mason; Division II – Dayton Chaminade Julienne; Division III – Archbold; Division IV – Berlin-Hiland

Below is the full poll with record at the time of voting and first place votes in parentheses. Area teams are listed in bold.

Division I

1 – Mason (12) 23-3

2 – Massillon Jackson (13) 23-3

3 – Lancaster 24-3

4 – New Albany (4) 26-1

5 – Walsh Jesuit (1) 20-3

6 – Hudson 22-5

7 – Kings Mill Kings 22-5

8 – Butler 21-6

9 – Lakota East 19-5

10 – Centerville 20-6

11 – Olentangy Orange 20-7

12 – Springboro 21-6

13 – Olentangy Liberty 23-5

14 – Archbishop Moeller 17-8

15 – St. John’s Jesuit 16-5

16 – Elder 19-6

17 – Twinsburg 17-3

18 – Mentor 15-5

19 – St. Ignatius 18-8

T20 – Troy 20-7

T20 – Wadsworth 18-7

T20 – Toledo St. Francis DeSales 16-8

T20 – Gahanna Lincoln 18-7

Division II

1 – Chaminade Julienne (24) 21-2

2 – West Holmes (5) 22-2

3 – Bowling Green (1) 19-4

4 – Cin. Hills Christian Academy 20-6

5 – Chagrin Falls (1) 21-5

6 – Keystone 23-4

7 – Sheridan (1) 22-5

8 – Van Wert 20-2

9 – Hebron Lakewood 22-3

10 – Gilmour Academy 20-6

11 – Steubenville 21-6

12 – Kenton Ridge 20-5

13 – Summit Country Day 20-6

14 – Indian Valley 18-4

15 – Holy Name 18-5

16 – Lima Shawnee 21-6

17 – Buckeye 19-5

18 – Zane Trace 20-7

19 – Defiance 18-7

20 – Canfield 14-1

Others receiving votes: Vermilion; Norton; Lexington; Licking Valley; Circleville; Louisville; Central Catholic; Aurora; Firelands; Logan Elm; Athens; Bellevue

Division III

1 – Archbold (13) 21-2

2 – Coldwater (9) 20-5

3 – Waynedale (6) 23-4

4 – Westfall 21-4

5 – Upper Sandusky 20-4

6 – West Jeffeson 21-4

7 – Liberty-Benton 19-4

8 – Richmond Edison 20-5

9 – Barnesville 20-5

10 – Kirtland 17-7

11 – Lake (2) 22-0

12 – Champion 13-4

13 – South range 20-5

T14 – Grand Valley 15-5

T14 – North Union 17-6

16 – Milan Edison 14-6

17 – Tinora 16-5

T18 – East Knox 19-6

T18 – Anna 19-7

20 – Fairbanks 18-8

Others receiving votes: Waynesville; Rootstown; Madison Sr.; Wheelersburg; Johnstown-Monroe; Madeira; Canton Central Catholic; Gibsonburg

Division IV

1 – Berlin-Hiland (7) 21-2

2 – Lincolnview (3) 20-3

3 – Fort Loramie (13) 21-0

4 – Hillsdale (3) 21-2

5 – Whiteoak (3) 24-3

6 – Toronto 21-5

7 – St. Henry 19-5

8 – Newark Catholic (1) 18-8

9 – Lehman Catholic 22-3

10 – Newton Local 20-4

11 – Kalida 14-3

12 – New Bremen 18-5

13 – Montpelier 15-4

14 – Cuyahoga Heights 15-2

15 – McComb 16-5

16 – Portsmouth Clay 19-7

17 – Berne Union 16-5

18 – Fisher Catholic 16-9

19 – Franklin Furnace Green 22-3

20 – Hopewell-Loudon 17-5

Others receiving votes: Strasburg-Franklin; Ironton St. Joseph Central; Buckeye Central; Tri-County North; Col. Crawford; East Canton; Steubenville Central Catholic; Mohawk; Cedarville; Minster