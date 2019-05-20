Boychoir Spring Concert

The 11 members of the Van Wert Area Boychoir entertained a crowd that include friends and family Sunday afternoon during its spring concert held at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The concert included a mixture of religious and secular music, including “Adiemus” by Karl Jenkins, “Benedictus” by Brian Lewis, “Kyrie” by Greg Gilpin, “Song of the River” by Mark Patterson, “Pie Jesu” by Mary Lynn Lightfoot, and “May the Lord Bless and Keep You” by John Rutter. The group was directed by Phillip Winfield, with Melissa Clay as accompanist, and Larry Taylor as arranger and technical director. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent