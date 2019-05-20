Baseball: Cougars top St. Henry 8-5

Van Wert independent sports

ST. HENRY — In a meeting of two state ranked teams, Van Wert held off a late charge to defeat St. Henry 8-5 on Monday.

The Cougars (23-2, No. 8, Division II) enjoyed an 8-1 lead entering the bottom of the sixth, but the Redskins (No. 7, Division IV) plated four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Three of Van Wert’s runs came in the first inning – Jaxson Amweg and Jake Lautzenheiser scored on errors and Hayden Maples scored on a passed ball.

Amweg scored on a passed ball in the second inning and Keaton Brown crossed home plate on a grounder by Owen Treece in the fifth.

Lautzenheiser scored on a sixth inning error, then Lawson Blackmore belted a home run that plated Maples. St. Henry (19-6) committed five errors in the game.

The Redskins scored a run in the second and on Jay Knapke’s three-RBI triple in the sixth.