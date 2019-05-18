VWCT sets dates for summer youth theatre

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre is offering three opportunities for area youths to perform on stage. This summer, VWCT offers two shows for children ages 5-18 and one show for high school and college age youths.

On May 19 and 20, at 7 p.m., young people are invited to audition for Disney Frozen Jr. This musical will take the stage on June 21, 22, and 23. No stage experience is necessary. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a short song (“Happy Birthday” works just fine) and come dressed to learn a short dance. Rehearsals for this show will be in the evening through May and then move to late afternoon in June. Emily Gehle is the director for Frozen Jr.

The other show for school age children is the play Little Red: Life in the Hood. This show is not a musical. Director Monica Campbell will hold auditions on June 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. This quirky fairy tale twist will take the stage on July 19, 20, and 21. There are roles for youths of all ages and experience levels.

The high school, college age production will be You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Griffin Waltmire, director, and Dee Fisher, music director, will hold auditions on May 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. Those auditioning should prepare a 90-second selection from a song that demonstrates their vocal range. Accompaniment will be provided. Charlie Brown will perform August 2, 3, 4.

For more information about the auditions or performances, visit www.vwct.org.