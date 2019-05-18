Van Wert church seeks youth coordinator

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert First Presbyterian Church’s mission is to be an extension of God’s hands helping and nurturing all of God’s people.

The church is currently seeking applications for a youth and young family coordinator. It is the church’s dream that the coordinator can develop a broad-based ministry that embraces youths and young families and reaches into the community to those who are unsure how to integrate faith into their lives.

The position is full time and salary will be based upon the candidate’s education and experience.

Apply at: church@vwpresby.org or send a cover letter and resume to: First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St., Van Wert, OH 45891.