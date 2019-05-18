Head Start to have fall class enrollment

VW independent/submitted information

Head Start is currently enrolling fall classes for children ages 3-5. Head Start is available free to qualifying families in Van Wert, Wapakoneta, and St. Marys.

Eligible pregnant mothers and children ages birth-5 may also enroll in year-round Home Visitor services; in lieu of a classroom, a home visitor visits the family weekly and works with the caregiver and the child to develop individualized developmental and educational milestones.

Head Start helps children achieve kindergarten readiness and supports families with the educational, social, and mental health resources needed to reach economic independence.

Eligible families include those below 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. Regardless of income, Head Start also accepts families who are homeless, foster families, and children with disabilities. All CORS (Council on Rural Services) Head Start facilities are rated as 5-Star — the highest rating achievable for a preschool — through Ohio’s Step Up to Quality program.

Home visitors, teachers, and family advocates are credentialed professionals who have met rigorous training guidelines and they are dedicated to the mission of empowering individuals and families to achieve stability, hope, and confidence.

To enroll a child in Head Start or learn more, contact 866.627.4557 or visit www.CORSP.org.