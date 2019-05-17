VWHS provides graduation information

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced that graduation of the Class of 2019 will be held in the high school gymnasium at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26.

Parking is available in both the west parking lots (high school and middle school), while open entrances will be the high school gymnasium and main entrances and the middle school gymnasium entrance.

Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. that Sunday and tickets will be collected at the door for family members to attend graduation.