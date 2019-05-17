VW Area Concert Band in concert May 24

VW independent/submitted information

On Friday May 24, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert in the band shell of Fountain Park in Van Wert. The free program will begin at 7 p.m.

Music performed on the concert will include patriotic selections intended to reflect, revitalize, and rekindle the pride that area residents have as citizens of the best country in the world: the United States of America. Selections will include “Flight of Valor”, in honor of United Airlines Flight 93; “Stone Garden”, which depicts the cemeteries of America’s fallen heroes and “Voices of the Battlefield”. Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a “Salute to America’s Finest”.

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will perform in Fountain Park on May 24. VW independent file photo

A food stand will be available provided by the District Order of Eastern Star starting at 5 p.m., so come early and enjoy a meal. Bring a coat; it may be cool. In the event of inclement weather, listen to the local radio station or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page.

Join the band, which is directed by Richard Sherrick and features members from the area communities of Van Wert, Elgin, Delphos, Convoy, Chattanooga, Middle Point, Coldwater, and Rockford, for this special concert.