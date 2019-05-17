ODOT lists VW County highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced the following highway projects now open in Van Wert County:

U.S. 30, under U.S. 224, west of the city of Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

U.S. 30, between John Brown and Dutch John roads, near the city of Van Wert, will be impacted minimally by maintenance work on bridge structures. Work will be done primarily off the highway, but occasional lane closures may occur during daytime hours. Work is being performed by Complete General Construction of Columbus.

Ohio 49 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 224 will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the removal of raised pavement markings. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 81, between Mendon and Thomas roads, west of the village of Elgin, closed May 6 for approximately 45 days for the replacement of twin culvert structures. The project also includes additional drainage work on each side of the roadway. Traffic is detoured onto U.S. 127, Ohio 709, and Ohio 116, back to Ohio 81. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation of Celina. (see map)

Ohio 697, between Spencerville Delphos Road and Ohio 116, west of the city of Delphos, is now open following a pavement repair and shoulder widening project.

Jefferson Street over Town Creek, between Main and Crawford streets within the city of Van Wert, will close Tuesday, May 28, for approximately three weeks for a bridge replacement. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Crawford Street, Shannon Street, and Main Street, back to Jefferson Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Central Avenue, Washington Street, and Crawford Street back to Jefferson Street. The project is being administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation on behalf of the city of Van Wert. Work is being performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.