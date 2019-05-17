Magdaleno Mendoza

Magdaleno Mendoza, 85, of Van Wert, died at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born July 22, 1933, in Fabens, Texas, the son of Andres and Luz Mendoza, who both preceded him in death. He married Maria De Jesus Mendoza, and she also preceded him in death.

Survivors include two children, Michael Andrew Mendoza and Lisa Maria Mendoza; three grandchildren; a brother, Lucio Mendoza; and three sisters, Connie Simone, Luisa Villanueva, and Josie Arellano.

A Catholic prayer service officiated by Father Stan Szybka will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will take place Thursday, May 23, in Resurrection Cemetery in, Montebello, California.

Visitation will be held after the prayer service until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

