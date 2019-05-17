Lincolnview middle school students learn about careers

Alison Hammons of Van Wert Health talks to Lincolnview Middle School students about health careers during a Career Day event held Thursday at Lincolnview. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Lincolnview Middle School students got the chance to learn about a number of careers Thursday during a Career Day held in various classrooms at the school.

School counselor Brenda Leeth said the program, which is in its third year, provides a way for middle school students to learn about businesses and what they do.

“We just wanted something for the junior high and middle school age, sixth, seventh, and eighth grades, to just explore careers,” she said

She added that the middle school career education program, being a career exploration day, is different from the Career Day held in the high school, where students interact with representatives from area businesses and students can make business contacts that can result in summer jobs and career positions.

“We do this a little bit differently,” Leeth said. “We have them come in and talking about their careers or careers at their businesses.”

The school counselor said organizers of the event try to get a diverse group of business people to come in and talk about their careers.

“Some of them have interesting stories,” Leeth said. “It isn’t always a straight shot (to a career), so it’s great for the kids to hear that, too.”

Also unlike the high school Career Day program, which is for juniors and seniors only, students who discover a career they think they might like to pursue have the time to research it to find out what subjects they should take while in school that would help them get a job in that particular field.

A total of 15 different entities were represented at the 2019 Career Day event. They include: Alison Hammons of Van Wert Health; A.J. King and Shane Shugart from the Middle Point Fire Department; Bernadine Tobias from Westwood Behavioral Health Center; Rick Williams from Bayer Crop Science; Roy Salisbury from National Door & Trim; author-editor Stephanie Eding; Aimee Bassett and Garret Laman from Central Insurance; Trooper Watson from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol; Amber Davis from Schrader Realty; Maryam Rezayat from Koch Law Office; Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder to talk about education; Brian Renner, Adam Ries, and Suzi Grimes from First Federal Savings & Loan; and Ben Rife from WOSN media.