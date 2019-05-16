Youtsey leads L’view to sectional title

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Jaden Youtsey and Landon Price combined to allow just one hit while striking out 14, and Lincolnview claimed a Division IV sectional championship with a 6-1 home win over Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.

Jaden Youtsey struck out nine Thunderbird batters. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold

The victory was a school record 21st for the Lancers, breaking the record of 20 set by last year’s team.

Youtsey pitched five innings and gave up a hit, fanned nine and walked three, and Price held the Thunderbirds hitless with five strikeouts over two innings.

While acknowledging a fine outing by Youtsey and Price, head coach Eric Fishpaw gave credit to Reese Farmer.

“I thought Reece had a great game behind the plate for us,” Fishpaw said.

The Lancers led 1-0 after the first inning then added three more in the second, when Gavin Carter scored on a fielder’s choice and Youtsey singled in Thad Walker and Collin Overholt.

Lincolnview’s final two runs came in the third inning when Ethan Kemler scoed on a fielder’s choice and Price drove in Carter.

“Offensively it was nice to score early and often in the next three innings,” Fishpaw said.

Lima Central Catholic’s lone run came on a passed ball in the sixth inning.

The Lancers finished with six hits and Youtsey had a team leading two RBIs.

Lincolnview will play Minster in the Division IV district semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Coldwater. The Wildcats qualified for the district tournament with a 10-1 win over Crestview.