Rosemary (Price) Scarbrough

Rosemary (Price) Scarbrough, 96 of Grover Hill, died at 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Rosemary was born January 13, 1923, in Paulding, the daughter of Peter and Viola (Strabele) Daeger, who both preceded her in death. In 1941, she married Gerald “Chuck” Price, who passed away in 1991. On July 11, 1997, she married Robert L. “Bob” Scarbrough, who died September 5, 2015.

Rosemary is survived by her five children, Patty (Dick) Lehman of Grover Hill, Roger (Karen) Price of Van Wert, Barbara Stork of Defiance, Larry (Helene) Price of Louisiana, and Kathy (Terry) Thatcher of Van Wert; three stepchildren, Sandra (Steve) Stecker of Mindoro, Wisconsin, Sue (Ed) Doster of Broughton, and Mike Scarbrough of Wren; a sister, Madeline Scarbrough of Huntington, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Paul and Louie Daeger, also preceded her in death.

Rosemary was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ottoville, a member of the Polka Boosters, and was a homemaker.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will be in St Mary’s Cemetery in Ottoville.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 19. at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Jackson Township, Putnam County, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials: A charity of the donor’s choice.