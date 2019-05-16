Miller wins weekly award

Crestview senior softball player Codi Miller is the final Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week of the 2019 spring sports season. “Codi has been a consistent producer both offensively and defensively for the Lady Knights throughout the entire season,” head coach Carl Etzler said. “A couple of Codi’s many strengths are her leadership and her willingness to do whatever it takes to make her teammates and softball team better.” In addition to softball, Miller played basketball and has served as a helper in the athletic office. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent