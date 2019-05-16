Knights fall to Minster

Crestview’s Riley Saylor swings the bat during Thursday’s Division IV sectional championship game against Minster. Saylor had two of his team’s four hits, but the Knights lost to the Wildcats 10-1. The game was tied 1-1 after one inning and it remained that way until the fifth, when Minster scored nine runs. Crestview’s season came to an end at 8-12, while Minster advanced to next Wednesday’s district semifinal game against Lincolnview. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent