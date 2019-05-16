Gregory shines against Lincolnview

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Lexi Gregory’s two home runs and five RBIs helped power Crestview to a 15-4 Division IV district championship win over Lincolnview at Elida on Thursday.

Gregory’s first round tripper went over the right field fence in the first inning and the second came in the third inning and gave the Lady Knights a 5-2 lead.

Olivia Cunningham had three hits and an RBI, while Breena Grace, Kali Small and Codi Miller each had two hits and two RBIs. Both of Grace’s hits were doubles and as a team, Crestview finished with 15 hits.

Lincolnview’s season ended at 15-8, while Crestview (21-4) will play the winner of today’s Gibsonburg/Hopewell-Loudon winner at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Marathon Diamonds in Findlay.