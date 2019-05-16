Carla Marie Robenalt

Carla Marie Robenalt, 86, of Van Wert, entered her eternal home at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by her family. Late in her illness, she longed to be with her Lord and Savior.

She was born October 13, 1932, in Columbus Grove, the daughter of Lawrence A. and Erma (Basinger) Schumacher, who both preceded her in death. On September 5, 1953, she married Marion Francis “Bud” Robenalt, who died February 28, 2013.

Survivors include her daughters, Sherry (John) Rager and Deborah (Brent) Jones, both of Van Wert; three sons, Jeffrey (Kassandra) Robenalt and Mark Robenalt, both of Van Wert, and David Robenalt of Celina; 13 grandchildren, Allen (Ellen) Rager, Andrew (Heather) Rager, Tamara (Kory) Mullenhour, Betsy (Joshua) Gleinser, Adam (Courtney) Rager, and Ryan Rager, Chad (Calley) Seibert, Becky (Cory) Hathaway, Kimberly (Joe) DiFede; Nathan Robenalt, Ian Robenalt, Shane Robenalt, and Taylor Robenalt; and 15 great-grandchildren, Shaelynn, Addison, Landon and Evelyn Rager, Lucas Mullenhour and Charlie Rager, Cora and Joshua Seibert, Isaiah, Aaron, Rachel, and Lydia Hathaway, and Michael, Lexi, and Gregory DiFede; and a 16th grandchild due in November. Also surviving is one sister, LaVerne Borgelt of Crestline; a brother-in-law, Jim (Deanna) Robenalt of Tempe, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

Carla was a member of the Class of 1950 of Pandora High School, a class that still holds a reunion annually. She worked for the Ottawa Clerk of Courts following high school and then as a bookkeeper for Hart’s Jewelry Store in downtown Lima when she met her husband in the local coffee shop. After marriage, they resided in Lima until shortly after their first daughter was born and Bud was transferred to Van Wert by the Ohio Power Company. Carla was a homemaker while the children were young and then worked many years as a bookkeeper at the Gospel Gift Shop.

Carla faithfully attended First Baptist Church for the past eight years. Prior to that, she had been an active member of Calvary Evangelical Church, teaching preschool, organizing Angel Tree, serving as the Sunday school literature secretary for many years and church librarian. Carla and Bud spent several years in their retirement traveling the United States and volunteering their time and skills at Southwest Indian School in Peoria, Arizona, during the winters. For many years and until recently, their group of friends met every Sunday night for games and fellowship.

Carla enjoyed cross-stitch, needlepoint, crewel embroidery, and was an excellent seamstress, sewing the children’s clothing and anything needed for their home, a skill she passed on to her daughters. She enjoyed playing games with friends and family, including thousands of games of Uno with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years. Sometimes up to four generations had played together at one time! The young great-grandchildren fondly referred to her as “The Great One.” She was always delighted to have them in her presence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at First Baptist Church in Van Wert, with Dr. David Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International for Bibles in her memory.

