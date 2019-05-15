United Way campaign sets all-time record

VW independent/submitted information

This year’s United Way of Van Wert County campaign set an all-time record this year, raising a total or $513,762 for the campaign.

The highest previous campaign was 2006 when United Way raised $505,110 under the direction of Jan Hoblet.

“Under the leadership of Campaign Chair Tisha Fast and the many volunteer board members, we were able to make a difference for 29 United Way agencies this year,” said United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. “The campaign focus this year was increased involvement from the community, stressing that small contributions from a larger number of people can have a tremendous impact,” Fast said. “We wanted to increase community support of the United Way’s mission and develop a sense of ‘how do we fit’ and the response was overwhelming! Thank you from myself, the campaign committee, and the Van Wert County United Way.”

The Fiesta Fun Friday reverse raffle event held at Willow Bend Country Club May 3 was a great success, bringing in nearly $12,000 to help surpass this year’s goal of $500,000. The $1,000 grand prize winner was Kyle Smith.

“The ability to reach the goal set has been a great accomplishment,” Smith said. “We can say this is the largest campaign goal we have met; it has been a privilege to work with an amazing board, caring community, and great individuals that give unconditionally.”

For more information on giving or to volunteer, contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689 or email director@uwvwco.org. People can also stop in at the United Way office, 136 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Check the organization out on Facebook and watch for its new campaign video for 2019-20.