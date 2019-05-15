Local musicians to perform FUMC concert

VW independent/submitted information

Six area musicians will be performing in a vocal and instrumental concert titled “Our Favorite Things” in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert this Saturday evening, May 18, starting at 7 p.m.

This varied concert will include music from classical to contemporary and opera to musical theatre.

Vocal selections from Mary Ann Allen-Falk, Dee Hartsock-Fisher, Joel Trisel, and Sheila Chilcote-Collins will include songs from The Music Man, Ragtime, Into The Woods, Faust, The Tales Of Hoffmann, and several others.

Performers include (top, from the left) Dave Van Tilburg, Dee Hartsock-Fisher, Scott Turner; (bottom) Sheila Chilcote-Collins, Mary Ann Allen-Falk, and Joel Trisel.

David Van Tilburg will be at the keys as Chilcote-Collins and Trisel’s accompanist and Harsock-Fisher will serve as Allen-Falk’s accompanist.

Scott Turner and Hartsock-Fisher will offer piano selections from Mendelssohn, Ravel, and contemporary composer Jacob ter Veldheis, and Turner will perform a solo clarinet piece from contemporary composer Jenni Brandon.

“I am excited to share this concert with musicians I respect and enjoy so much,” Turner said. “It is also a chance to engage with challenging repertoire I’ve always loved but never had the ‘right’ opportunity to perform.”

The concert is free and open to the public. First United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and Central Avenue in downtown Van Wert.