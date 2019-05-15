Walmart rolling out new online grocery pick-up service

Dale Kosan, assistant manager of e-commerce for the local Walmart store, poses with one of the carts employees will use to deliver groceries and other items directly to customers’ vehicles. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The local Walmart store is unveiling an exciting new service in early June that will make grocery shopping a much more convenient experience for its customers.

According to Dale Kosan, local assistant manager of e-commerce, the store will roll out its Online Grocery Pick-up (OGP) service on Wednesday, June 5. The service will allow customers to order groceries and pick them up without leaving their vehicles.

Although there is a minimum order of $30, Kosan said the new service is free, and product prices are not being increased.

“It’s completely free; we don’t charge anything for this service,” Kosan said. He also noted that, if Walmart doesn’t have an ordered item in stock, the store will substitute an item of equal or better quality, and customers will only pay the originally ordered item’s price.

Kosan said the OGP service will include only the freshest produce, the best-quality meat items, and the longest dated products for customers.

To use the service, Walmart customers will need to download the orange “Walmart Grocery Shopping” app from the IOS or Android app store, or go to www.walmart.com/grocery. Items available for the OGP program can be found by individual item, by department, or by conducting an online search. Once an order has been compiled, customers also choose a one-hour period sometime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. when they will pick up the order.

Then, when customers are ready to come to the store, they can either use the “check-in alert” included in the Walmart Grocery Shopping app — the best way, Kosan said, because it gives Walmart OGP staff accurate GPS arrival information — call the local store at 419.238.5662, or the OGP cell phone number at 419.979.8448.

The OGP pick-up parking area is adjacent to the drive-through pharmacy lanes on the east side of the Walmart store. Customers can drive up to one of the reserved parking spots and their groceries will be brought out by Walmart employees and placed in a customer’s vehicle. If a customer is unhappy with an item, the Walmart employee can replace it immediately with another item in stock.

Reserved parking spots are being prepared on the east side of Walmart for its new Online Grocery Pick-up service.

Although Kosan said the service is available for anyone who wants to use it, he noted it’s especially useful for customers who are mobility challenged, those with young children, and busy people who want to get their groceries the quickest, easiest way possible.

“The whole reason for the service is to be fast, easy, and convenient for people who want to get their groceries and go,” he said. Kosan noted that approximately 10 new employees have been added to provide the new grocery pick-up service.

Walmart Manager Jeff Welker said the new service is just one way the local store is working to provide customers with the best products at the lowest price and in the most convenient way.

“This store is more competitive than ever on pricing, and we’re committed to the lowest everyday prices,” Welker said. “We reduced prices on about 10,000 items last year, and the store works hard to be the lowest price in town.”

A preview of the service will be held at the store from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Kosan said. A number of store vendors will distribute free samples that day, while Walmart store samples will also be given away. The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will also hold a ribboncutting ceremony at 1 that afternoon.