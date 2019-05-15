Elks feed hungry kids during DARE party

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, again assisted the Van Wert City/County DARE program with its annual graduation party held Friday evening, May 10, at the YMCA.

Approximately 300 boys and girls from Van Wert County schools converged on the local YMCA to enjoy a fun filled evening. Students had the opportunity to play basketball, swim, dance, and visit and socialize with their classmates and students from other schools.

Pictured are lodge members grilling and serving the food for the hungry kids.

Elks photo

Members of Van Wert Elks Lodge were busy grilling hamburgers and hot dogs to feed the hungry boys and girls. The local Elks Lodge provides the food and drinks for the local event each year and prepares the food for the hungry youngsters.

The monies are made available to the local lodge from the Elks National Foundation in the form of a Promise Grant. These grants are available to the local lodges that want to sponsor any type of drug and alcohol free event in the community. The Elks are proud to be able to assist with this great event for the kids.