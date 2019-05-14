VW Elks Soccer Shoot a big success

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 held their annual Soccer Shoot on Saturday. Approximately 25 students participated in the event and were cheered on by parents and grandparents.

“Van Wert Lodge is proud to be able to provide this contest each year for the area youth to participate in, Lodge Soccer Chairman Shane Mills said. “We would like to thank all the parents who brought out their children and stayed to cheer them on.”

In the girls U-7 age group, placing first was Arianna Kline, second place was Rayven Hunter and third place was Alexandria Scott. In the boys, U-7 age group, placing first was Bryce Miller, second place was Brody Mills and third place was AJ Florence.

A number of youngsters showed off their soccer skills during Satuday’s Elks Lodge 1197 Soccer Shootout. Photo submitted

In the girls 8-9 age group, placing first was Paylin Gray and second place was Aubree Mills. In the boys 8-9 age group, placing first was Ryder Brown, second place was Wyatt Wilson and third place was Carson Miller.

In the girls, 10-11 age group, first place went to Keira Pollock, second place was won by Riley Brown and Tiana Kline placed third. In the boys 10-11 age group, first place was Alex Davenport and second place went to Peyton Muhlenkamp.

In the girls, 12-13 age group, Allison Geib won first place, second place went to Natalie Lawrence and third place went to Serenity Hunter. In the boys 12-13 age group, Micah Reeder was the champion.

The first, second and third place winners each received a trophy, and all participants received a medal

The first place winners will represent Elks Lodge 1197 at the Northwest District Soccer Shoot June 1, in Findlay. The winners at the district level will advance to the state contest, which will be held July 27, in Coschocton.