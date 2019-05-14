Random Thoughts: OHSBCA poll & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A conference title game (finally), this week’s OHSBCA poll, Cougar baseball, NCAA Division I athletes from Van Wert County and best wishes are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Is this the day?

Lincolnview and Paulding are both 7-0 in Northwest Conference baseball action. They were scheduled to meet on May 2. Postponed. May 9. Postponed. May 13. Postponed.

They’ll try again today, with the winner claiming an outright conference championship. The fourth time has to be a charm, right?

Baseball poll

I’m sure Van Wert fans and players were elated to see the Cougars jump five spots to No. 3 in this week’s Division II Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

Meanwhile, I’ve heard from some Lincolnview fans who aren’t happy that the Lancers fell one spot to No. 3 in the Division IV poll, especially after a convincing 6-0 victory over the top team in Division III, Coldwater.

I don’t think Lincolnview would have moved up to No. 1, but they might have gained some steam toward the top spot. Instead, Berlin-Hiland jumped into the No. 2 spot.

The final poll of the season will come out next Monday, but here’s a suggestion for the pollsters for next season and beyond: polling begins on Thursday and runs until Sunday. How about opening the poll Sunday, closing it at noon on Monday, tallying the results, then releasing it on Tuesday? The Associated Press’s football and basketball polls come out on Tuesdays, why not baseball?

Just a thought.

Congrats

Congratulations to the Van Wert Cougars, Western Buckeye League baseball champions for the first time since 1984. It was a little nerve wracking and it took an extra inning, but the Cougars earned a title share by defeating Elida last Thursday.

This is a fun team to watch, and should prove to be quite a handful in the tournament.

More congrats

Congratulations to Kalen Etzler, who committed to play basketball at Ohio State, starting with the Class of 2021. That’s a big deal.

By my count, he’s the sixth Van Wert County ahlete to commit to playing at the NCAA Division I college level duing this school year, along with older brother Javin Etzler (Miami, OH), teammate Wade Sheets (Air Force Academy), Van Wert’s Lawson Blackmore (Miami, OH) and Lincolnview’s Brayden Langdon and Karter Tow (Purdue-Fort Wayne).

That’s pretty impressive, given the fact that the county is one of smallest in the state in terms of population. That number of Division I athletes usually comes from a bigger area.

Good luck

Best of luck to all area teams still competing or about to compete in the postseason. The area is well represented.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.