Latta reintroduces IoT-related legislation

Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) recently re-introduced the State of Modern Application, Research, and Trends of IoT Act, or the SMART IoT Act.

This legislation would direct the Secretary of Commerce to conduct a study on the state of the Internet-connected devices industry, or “Internet of Things” (IoT). Click here to read the bill text. Upon introduction, Latta released the following statement:

“IoT technologies have the promise to change lives for the better, and as these new inventions develop, it’s important that government is a partner with — not a hindrance to — America’s innovators. With a projected economic impact in the trillions of dollars, we need to look at the policies, opportunities, and challenges that IoT presents.

The SMART IoT Act will make it easier to understand what the government is doing on IoT policy, what it can do better, and how federal policies can impact the research and discovery of cutting-edge technologies.”