‘Greatest Show’ set

Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks will be holding its 23rd annual dance recital titled “This is the Greatest Show” at The Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 18, at 1 and 7 p.m., with a Petite Performance at 4 p.m. Dancers will be performing a variety of ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, pointe, acrobatics, clogging, hip hop, cheer, and their award-winning competition dances. The show will be hosted by Dr. Oz choreographer and Broadway show producer Stepp Stewart. Tickets will be available at the NPAC before each show. For information about tickets or summer or fall classes, call the studio at 419.232.6505.