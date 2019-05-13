Lois (Wendel) August

Lois (Wendel) August, 86, of Van Wert, passed away early Sunday morning, May 12, 2019, in the Van Wert Health Emergency Room.

She was born November 26, 1932, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Gail and Esther (Schaffner) Wendel, who both preceded her in death.

Lois is survived by her husband, Ronald August of Estero, Florida; a daughter, Alison (Bruce) Johnson of Tucson, Arizona; four stepchildren, Robert (Leila) Kirkconnell of California, Scott (Mary) Kirkconnell of Colorado, Kristen Keating of New York, and Jeanne (Peter) Cunningham of North Carolina; one brother, Larry (Gloria) Wendel of Van Wert; numerous grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Spending time with family during reunions, RVing, and Sunday school at First United Methodist Church were highlights in Lois’s life after retiring from Chase Manhattan Bank in New York as a paralegal.

An infant sister, Barbara, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church Organ Fund.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.

