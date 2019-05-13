Lifetree: No-cost, low-cost adventures

VW independent/submitted information

How to have family adventures will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Wednesday, May 15, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Low-Cost No-Cost Adventures,” features a filmed interview with the Abbotts, a family that regularly sets off on family adventures.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great adventure,” said Brian and Jodi Abbot’s oldest son, Graham. “I think it’s more about working out problems as a family that brings us closer together.”

Participants will get practical tips for having low-cost or no-cost adventures and explore the barriers to family adventures.

Admission to the60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for May 22 – “An Immigrant in the Sanctuary.When faith and politics collide.”