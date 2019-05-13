Law Enforcement 5/14/19

Van Wert Police

May 12, 3:58 p.m. — Paula J. Garcia, 62, of 228 W. Second St., was cited for an animal control violation for allowing two dogs to run loose.

May 11, 7:48 p.m. — Mica F. Closson, 31, of 309 W. Main St., and Jeffery S. Closson, 33, 816 W. Main St., Apt. 14, were both cited for disorderly conduct as a result of a altercation at Van Wert West Apartments.

May 12, 8:13 p.m. — Dawnja Sol Fuentes, 30, of 1140 W. Main St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and driving without headlights as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Ervin Road and Washington Street.

May 12, 5:47 p.m. — Jered J.R. Panning, 21, of Grover Hill, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court while at the local Walmart store.

May 8, 4:14 p.m. — Kristopher P. Knugh, 34, of Middle Point, was arrested on a probation violation while in the 300 block of South Jefferson Street.

May 7, 5:01 p.m. — Austin M. Bissonette, 17, of 431 N. Chestnut St., was charged with assault, a minor misdemeanor, during an altercation at Franklin Park.

May 5, 1:44 a.m. — Evan R. Ladd, 22, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 3, was cited for disorderly conduct and Bryce D. Ladd, 20, of the same address, was cited for underage consumption, as well as disorderly conduct, as a result of a disturbance at Van Wert West Apartments.

May 3, 11:03 p.m. — Tayler L. Dickerhoof, 16, of 617 N. Market St., was reported to be an unruly juvenile.

May 2, 4:43 p.m. — Idris Nuriddeen, 43, of 619 E. Central Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

May 1, 3:57 a.m. — Katlin S. Karr, 26, of Lima, was cited for disorderly conduct while at the local Walmart store.

April 28, 6:37 p.m. — Luciano M. Zepeda, 26, of 234 W. Main St., Apt. 17, was charged with probation violation and resisting arrest while in the 600 block of South Harrison Street.

April 26, 12:50 p.m. — Benjamin J. Woodruff, 26, of Cloverdale, was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident at 150 Fox Road, Apt. 3G.