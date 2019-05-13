Chamber plans Networking at Night event

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce invite area residents to its all new Networking at Night series, beginning Wednesday, May 22, at TAG Menswear/Slusher’s Jewelry, 10276 Ohio 118 in Van Wert. The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m.

Each $5 registration will receive two drink tickets, while there will also be appetizers, raffle drawings, and a special discount for those attending.